US-led airstrike kills 18 in Syria’s border city of Abu Kamal

The strike happened early on Sunday and was conducted by the US-led international coalition which has been in Syria since 2014, Al Jazeera reported.

Hours earlier, the news channel reported that a strike had hit the headquarters of the Iraqi resistance group Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (meaning: The Master of Martyrs Battalions) on the Syrian side of the border.

The group was targeted following a drone attack on a US military base near Conoco gas field in Syria’s Deir uz-Zor province.

Iraqi resistance groups have in the past months carried out drone attacks on US military bases in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support of the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza.

The US has maintained its military presence in Iraq and Syria under a so-called international coalition Washington formed in 2014 to fight the Daesh terror group.

However, the US-led military mission has caused public discontent, especially in Iraq, where many people and resistance groups see the presence of foreign forces as a source of instability and tension in their country.

