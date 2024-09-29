US military base in Syria targeted in drone attack

The US military base was targeted by several suicide drones, Al Jazeera reported, citing the Syrian media.

Meanwhile, the Syrian media reported explosions in the suburbs of Damascus and west of Homs, near the Syrian-Lebanon border, but they have not yet published more details.

Illegal US military bases in Syria have been attacked many times.

These attacks have increased since the Zionist regime launched a war against the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has repeatedly attacked the base located in the Conoco gas field in eastern Syria, the Al-Omar oil field base in Deir ez-Zor, and the Kharab al-Jir base in Al-Hasakah province, Syria.

