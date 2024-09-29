Ready to send relief teams to Lebanon, says Iran Red Crescent Society

According to IRNA, Koulivand has sent separate messages to the head of the Lebanese Red Cross and the Minister of Health and the Middle East Regional Director of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent, expressing that the IRCS is prepared to dispatch teams to Lebanon.

While condemning the large-scale and cruel attacks of the Zionist regime, he announced the readiness to send relief and humanitarian cargo along with relief teams to help the people affected by the Zionist attacks.

