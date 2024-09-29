Sep 29, 2024, 3:42 AM
Ready to send relief teams to Lebanon, says Iran Red Crescent Society

Tehran, IRNA – Head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Pir-Hossein Koulivand has said that the humanitarian agency is ready to send relief teams to Lebanon to help victims of the Zionist regime’s indiscriminate attacks on residential areas of the Arab country.

According to IRNA, Koulivand has sent separate messages to the head of the Lebanese Red Cross and the Minister of Health and the Middle East Regional Director of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent, expressing that the IRCS is prepared to dispatch teams to Lebanon.

While condemning the large-scale and cruel attacks of the Zionist regime, he announced the readiness to send relief and humanitarian cargo along with relief teams to help the people affected by the Zionist attacks.

