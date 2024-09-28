Iran FM in New York warns of consequences of Israeli terrorism

According to IRNA's Sunday morning report, Abbas Araghchi in the meetings with Antonio Guterres and Philemon Young emphasized the responsibility of the United Nations for urgent action to protect regional and international peace and security.

Referring to the failure of the Security Council to take any effective measures and its inability to issue even a simple statement condemning Israel's genocide and aggression, Araghchi pointed to the legal and moral duty of the Secretary General and the President of the General Assembly to mobilize the international community to confront the evils of the occupying Zionist regime.

The top Iranian diplomat described as “illegal and shameful” the continuous obstruction of the United States in the Security Council to prevent any move to force the Zionist regime to stop the genocide in Gaza and aggression against Lebanon.

The United States is a definite partner in the crimes and evils of Israel, calling the use of America-supplied mortar bombs to assassinate resistance leaders a clear example of Washington complicity in the Zionist regime’s crimes.

Emphasizing the determination of Iran to comprehensively defend its vital interests and national security against the evils of the Zionist regime, Araghchi continued by saying that the path and ideal of resistance against the Israeli aggression and occupation will continue strongly and the Zionist crimes will make the people of the region more determined to assert their inalienable rights and confront the evils of this regime.

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Minister met with his Syrian counterpart Bassam Sabbagh and discussed the latest regional and international developments, including Israel's terrorist attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.

According to IRNA reporter, Sabbagh who is also New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly met Araghchi on Saturday evening local time following the martyrdom of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Majid Takht Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi, political, legal assistants and international affairs assassinates of the Iranian foreign minister, were also present in this meeting.

Separately, Araghchi met and held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nicaragua in continuation of the bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Valdrack Jaentschke met Araghchi at his residence in New York and discussed bilateral, regional and international issues.

Since his arrival in New York last Friday, Araghchi has met over two dozen foreign counterparts and officials from international organizations, including the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross and UN humanitarian coordinator for Gaza.

The focus of the talks of the Iranian foreign minister has been the country’s diplomatic endeavors at regional and global levels as well as issues ranging from the American unilateral actions to Israel’s ongoing genocide of Palestinians and deadly aggression against Lebanon.

4399