Iraqi, Yemeni groups target Zionist positions in occupied Palestine

In a statement issued by the umbrella group of Iraqi resistance factions stated that the operation was the part of its approach of confronting the occupiers, helping the people of Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurper Zionist regime against civilians, including children, women and the elderly.

The statement also emphasized the continuation of operations to crush the enemy's fortifications in the occupied territories.

Separately, the Iraqi resistance announced an attack on the occupied port of Eilat.

According to IRNA's Sunday morning report, the group stated that it attacked an important and vital target in the occupied port of Umm al-Rashras (Eilat) with a drone, emphasizing on crushing the enemy's positions with an upward trend.

Also on Saturday, the spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces announced targeting Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv with a ballistic missile.

According to IRNA's Saturday night report citing Al-Masirah, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that the operation was carried out using "Palestine 2" ballistic missile at the same time the Zionist prime minister Netanyahu's return.

The Yemeni armed forces and all the honorable and free people of the world respond to the crimes of the Zionist regime and will not hesitate to defend Gaza and Lebanon, Saree added.

Earlier Zionist media sources confirmed the Yemini missile strike, saying sirens were activated in Tel Aviv, at Ben Gurion Airport and in occupied al-Quds.

Palestinian sources also reported that explosions were heard in Tel Aviv, occupied al-Quds and the West Bank.

The Israeli army also claimed to have intercepted a Yemeni surface-to-surface missile to the Gush Dan area in Tel Aviv.

Media sources published pictures of the fear and panic among Zionists and their escape to the shelters.

4399