Hezbollah targets Zionist settlement with 50 missiles

In a statement on Saturday, the resistance group said that the strike happened in support for the oppressed people of Gaza and in defense of Lebanon and its people which had been under a widespread air attack over the past week.

The Hezbollah attack also comes a day after its leader Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in the Zionist airstrikes on the suburbs of Beirut.

In another statement on the same day, Hezbollah said that it has fired a number of missiles on another Zionist settlement.

