World reacts to Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah

Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of Iraq’s Sadrist movement, in a message on Saturday, offered condolences over the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah, who was martyred along with a group of his companions in an Israeli regime's aerial aggression on the movement commander center in the south of the Lebanese capital.

In a related reaction, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani voiced condolences over the incident. He announced three days of public mourning across Iraq.

Al-Sudani added that the Zionist regime's criminal actions in targeting southern Dahiya in Beirut demonstrate its reckless desire to spread conflict throughout the region, jeopardizing its security and stability.

Also, Sheikh Khalid al-Mulla, head of the Iraqi scholars' community, said in a condolence message that Nasrallah was martyred with courage.

The leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, expressed his condolences over the martyrdom of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Iraq's top cleric Ayatollah Seyed Ali Sistani offered condolences for the martyrdom of Nasrallah, describing him as a "unique leader" and emphasizing his significant role in liberation of the occupied territories of Lebanon.

Also in Iraq, the Secretary-General of Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, Akram al-Kaabi, offered his condolences over Nasrallah's martyrdom and emphasized the need to avenge his blood.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Hamas Resistance Movement expressed its condolences to the Palestinians, the Arab and Islamic Ummah, and the free people of the world on the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and a group of his brotherly commanders.

The spokesman for Hamas’s military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, expressed his condolences for the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his companions, thanking their sacrifices for the cause of Quds.

In addition, in a statement, the Islamic Jihad of Palestine offered condolences on the martyrdom of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah and slammed the terrorist action of the Zionist Israeli regime.

The Supreme Political Council of Yemen and the Yemeni government issued statements, expressing their condolences on the martyrdom of the late Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah. They added that this martyrdom will increase the motivation and will to continue the fight against the enemies.

In a statement, the Chairman of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, announced three days of public mourning in Yemen due to the martyrdom of Nasrallah.

Abdul Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement described Nasrallah’s martyrdom as a great loss for the Islamic Ummah. Al-Houthi extended condolences to Lebanese and Palestinian nations as well as Supreme Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Lebanese government has also announced three days of public mourning over the martyrdom of Nasrallah.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri issued a message, extending his condolences over the martyrdom of Nasrallah. Berri, in his message, hailed Nasrallah for his steadfastness, and expressed deep sorrow over his loss.

Former Lebanese President Michel Aoun reacted as well, emphasizing that the country has lost a prominent and honest leader with the martyrdom of Nasrallah. Former Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri expressed his condolences over the martyrdom of Nasrallah, condemning the Zionist regime's actions as cowardly.

Syria strongly condemned Israel’s “criminal aggression” against Beirut’s Dahieh neighborhood, which led to the martyrdom of Nasrallah. The Syrian foreign ministry said in a statement that the Israeli regime bears full responsibility for the dangerous consequences of the assassination, expressing condolences to the Lebanese people and government over his loss. Damascus also announced three days of public mourning for Nasrallah.

in Turkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the recent attacks by the Zionist regime on Lebanon and called for global action against the regime.

