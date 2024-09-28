Sep 28, 2024, 3:25 PM
Hezbollah confirms Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli strike

Tehran, IRNA--Hezbollah has confirmed the martyrdom of Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of the Islamic resistance movement in Lebanon.

"His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, has joined his great and immortal martyr comrades who have led their path for nearly thirty years," Hezbollah said in a statement on Saturday.

According to reports from the resistance media, Nasrallah was assassinated in a massive Israeli  attack in southern Beirut Friday evening.

The Israeli army launched a series of extensive assaults on what it described as the “central headquarters” of Hezbollah in the southern suburb of Dahieh.

The strike came amid heightened tensions between Hezbollah and the Israeli regime over the genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

