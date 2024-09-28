All Resistance forces of region supporting Hezbollah: Supreme Leader

Ayatollah Khamenei issued a message regarding the recent developments in Lebanon on Saturday.

The killing of defenseless people in Lebanon once again revealed the brutal nature of the Zionists and proved the short-sightedness and stupid policy of the leaders of the usurping regime, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The terror gang ruling the Zionist regime did not learn from their one-year criminal war in Gaza and failed to understand that the mass killing of women, children, and civilians cannot affect the Resistance, he said, adding, “Now they are examining the same foolish policy in Lebanon.”

The Zionist criminals should know that they are too small to cause significant damage to the strong structure of Hezbollah in Lebanon, Ayatollah Khamenei warned, stressing, “All the Resistance forces of the region are with Hezbollah and support it.”

The fate of this region will be determined by the Resistance forces, led by the proud Hezbollah, he emphasized.

The people of Lebanon have not forgotten what Hezbollah did to Zionists before, Ayatollah Khamenei said, adding that Lebanon will, God willing, once again make the aggressor and evil enemy regret its crimes.

“It is obligatory for all Muslims to stand with the people of Lebanon and the proud Hezbollah with their resources and help them in confronting the usurping, cruel, and evil regime,” he stressed.

