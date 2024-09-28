Iran launches campaign to inscribe Caspian horse on World Heritage List

The Caspian Conservation Society by launching a campaign, urged all the lovers of this ancient heritage to cooperate and support the global registration of the Caspian horse in the name of Iran.

The lovers of this ancient breed considered the national registration of the Caspian horse very encouraging, which paves the ground for further efforts to register it in UNESCO.

The members of the Caspian Conservation Society believe that polo was registered in the name of Iran in UNESCO, but attempts were made by some countries to register polo in their name.

The Caspian is a horse, not a pony, and therefore should be viewed in the same manner as when judging a well-bred horse, that is, the limbs, body and head should all be in proportion to each other.

