Iraqi resistance targets Israel’s Eilat with drones

Tehran, IRNA – The Islamic Resistance in Iraq says it has targeted the port of Eilat in north of occupied Palestine using drones.

The resistance media reported on Saturday that a strong explosion was heard in the port of Eilat.

On September 25, the Iraqi resistance issued a statement announcing that it had attacked a vital target in the occupied Golan with a drone.

At that time, the Zionist newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth emphasized that a drone had hit the port of Eilat, injuring two Israelis.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq on Saturday released a video showing its latest drone attack on a vital target in the south of occupied Palestine.

