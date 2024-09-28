Iraqi resistance targets Israel’s Eilat with drones

The resistance media reported on Saturday that a strong explosion was heard in the port of Eilat.

On September 25, the Iraqi resistance issued a statement announcing that it had attacked a vital target in the occupied Golan with a drone.

At that time, the Zionist newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth emphasized that a drone had hit the port of Eilat, injuring two Israelis.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq on Saturday released a video showing its latest drone attack on a vital target in the south of occupied Palestine.

