Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 28

** IRAN DAILY

-- Tehran floats linkage of Russian, Emirati, Saudi grids via Iran

Iran’s Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi proposed the connection of Russia’s power grid to that of Saudi Arabia and the UAE via Iran, as he attended a summit of energy ministers of BRICS member states.

Aliabadi on Thursday addressed the summit that Iran has an important geoeconomic position as it shares sea and land borders with 15 countries, while it connects a key part of international transit corridors leading to the Caspian Sea, the Persian Gulf as well as Caucasus and Central Asian regions, with high security and at low economic costs.

-- Turkey’s BOTAŞ in talks with Iran’s NIGC for gas supply

Turkish state energy company BOTAŞ said that it had held talks with National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), discussing issues of cooperation between the two companies, particularly the long-term supply of natural gas from Iran to Turkey.

Managing Director and Chairperson of the Board of Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) Abdulvahit Fidan paid a visit to Tehran with an accompanying delegation on September 25, the company said in a written statement.

-- Iran sent packing by Morocco in last-16 thriller

Iran’s Futsal World Cup campaign came to a disappointing end in Uzbekistan after a 4-3 loss to African champion Morocco in the round of 16. Stepping into the game on the back of a perfect record in the group stage, Vahid Shamsaei’s men started on the front at the Bukhara Universal Sports Complex and took the lead in the fourth minute through Mohammadhossein Derakhshani, who converted Moslem Oladqobad’s quick pass.

The bright start, however, was followed by lapse of concentration and a series of errors by the Iranians as the Asian powerhouse trailed by three goals at halftime.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Adapted Version of ‘Treasure Island’ to be Staged in Tehran

A loose adaptation of Scottish novelist Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic adventure novel “Treasure Island” will be staged at Iranshahr Theater in Tehran on Saturday, September 28.

Director of the play Setareh Pesiani has renamed the play to “Lulu Island” to perform it in Iran.

Kazem Sayyahi, Khosro Pesiani, Elnaz Habibi, Fatemeh Naqavi and Navid Jahanzadeh are the main members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage until November 1.

-- ‘The Color of God’ a Hit Among Chinese – Cultural Attache

China’s cultural attaché in Tehran has highlighted the popularity of the Iranian film “The Color of God” among the Chinese people. In a media interview on the sidelines of the 4th China Film Week in Iran, Joe Zi Hao said Majid Majidi’s acclaimed film has many fans among Chinese audiences.

“The movie is extremely well-received and is quite referenced in conversations about Iranian cinema in China,” he said, adding, “In recent years, Iranian films have won many awards at the Shanghai International Film Festival.”

-- 1,100 Achaemenid-Era Tablets Repatriated From U.S.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has returned to Tehran from New York after participating in the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, bringing with him 1,100 historical clay tablets from the Achaemenid era.

The tablets were repatriated following intensive consultations of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Iranian Vice President for Legal Affairs Majid Ansari with the Center for East Asian Studies at the University of Chicago (CEAS).

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- 30 countries announce readiness to invest in Iran

During a conference titled Iran Investment Opportunities, which was held prior to Iran Invest Expo, it was stated that 30 countries have announced their readiness to invest in Iran.

In the Iran Investment Opportunities Conference, 107 representatives and investment delegations from 30 countries announced their readiness to invest in Iran, the Public Relations Department of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) reported.

-- IRCS hosts TOT workshop on Disability Inclusion for Frontline Workers

The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has held a training of trainers (TOT) workshop based on the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) training package on ‘Disability Inclusion for Frontline Workers’.

Organized in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the two-day training of trainers pilot workshop was held at the IRCS physical rehabilitation center from September 8 to 9 in Tehran, the UNICEF website announced in a press release on September 26.

-- Iran edge India in 2025 AFC U20 Asian Cup China qualifier

Iran defeated India 1-0 in the 2025 AFC U20 Asian Cup China qualification on Friday. Both teams enjoyed opening day wins with India sealing a 4-1 victory over Mongolia, while Iran scored eight unanswered goals against Laos.

With two minutes remaining, Iran struck through Yousef Mazraeh at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane to seal the three points and take a huge step towards making the Finals.

