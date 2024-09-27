President Pezeshkian: Attacks of Zionist regime on Beirut suburbs are an open and unconcealable war crime

He considered the crimes of the Zionist regime against the people of Palestine and Lebanon as a sign of the desperation of the international community to stop the machine of state terrorism and called on the countries of the world, especially the Islamic countries, to condemn this crime firmly.

"Today's attacks by the Zionist regime on the Dahiya area in Beirut are an open and unconcealable war crime that revealed the nature of state terrorism of this regime once again," the Iranian president added.

The Iranian president sympathized witb the nation and government of Lebanon and offered his condolences to the families of the proud martyrs of this incident, and said, "I share your sadness, dear and proud people of Lebanese resistance. The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is following up on this recent crime by the Zionists and will be with the Lebanese nation and the axis of resistance."

