Iran strongly condemns terrorist attacks by Zionist regime on suburbs of Beirut

"This barbaric attack, which was carried out with the bombs donated by the American regime to the rebellious Zionist regime, besides being a flagrant violation of the laws and regulations of international law, as well as the sovereignty and territorial integrity and national security of Lebanon, is an obvious and unconcealable war crime. And therefore, without a doubt, the American regime is also an accomplice along with the Zionist regime and must be held accountable," Kanaani said.

"The continuation of the Zionist regime's crimes against the people of Palestine and Lebanon clearly shows that the call for a ceasefire by the United States and some Western countries is a clear deception aimed at buying time for the continuation of the crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian and Lebanese people," he added.

Kanaani pointed out that the intensification of the insane attacks by the Zionists against Palestine and Lebanon and the fearless killing of citizens and innocents is the result of the inaction of the international community in the face of all these crimes and brutality.

