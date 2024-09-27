Yemeni forces hit three US warships in Red Sea

Local media cited Spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces General Yahya Saree as saying on Friday that all the three warships were directly hit.

He said that the operation was the biggest in the country’s support for the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip and in response to a US-UK invasion of Yemen.

He added that some 23 missiles and drones have been used in the operation.

The Yemeni spokesman stressed his country’s preparedness to launch further military operations in support for the Palestinian people and the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon.

