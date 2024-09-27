Moody's to downgrade Israel's credit rating again

Moody's downgraded the Israeli regime's credit rating to A2 in February, for the first time since Israel joined the its rating scheme.

According to the Israeli media the decrease in the regime's credit rating will be announced on Friday night which will be the second one this year.

It means that Israel's economic outlook has become negative due to the war in Gaza, as well as the conflicts in northern occupied Palestin.

In February, the Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to pretend that Israel's credit rating downgrade was temporary issue related to the Gaza war.

