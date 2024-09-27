Sep 27, 2024, 9:00 AM
Barrage of missiles hits main intelligence headquarters of Zionist army

Tehran, IRNA - Lebanon's Hezbollah bombed the main intelligence headquarters of the Zionist regime in the northern occupied region.

According to the information headquarters of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance War, Hezbollah announced in its 11th statement on Thursday that the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the "Mishar" base, the main intelligence center of the northern region of the Zionist regime, with a number of missiles.

Hezbollah announced that this operation was carried out in support of the resistant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their courageous and honorable resistance and in defense of Lebanon and its people.

