Barrage of missiles hits main intelligence headquarters of Zionist army

According to the information headquarters of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance War, Hezbollah announced in its 11th statement on Thursday that the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the "Mishar" base, the main intelligence center of the northern region of the Zionist regime, with a number of missiles.

Hezbollah announced that this operation was carried out in support of the resistant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their courageous and honorable resistance and in defense of Lebanon and its people.

