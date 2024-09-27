The participants from different nationalities and religions while carrying the Palestinian flag shouted: "End the occupation", "Free Palestine" and "Stop attacking Lebanon".
Anti-Israel rally held in front of British PM's office in London
Sep 27, 2024, 8:42 AM
News ID: 85609139
London, IRNA - At the same time as tensions increased on the border between Lebanon and occupied Palestine, hundreds of people opposed to the war gathered in front of the British Prime Minister's office and chanted anti-Israeli slogans, calling for an immediate ceasefire in this region.
Your Comment