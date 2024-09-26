Iran’s minister attends BRICS energy summit in Moscow

Aliabadi on Thursday addressed the summit that was held in Moscow on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum.

He said that Iran has an important geoeconomic position as it shares sea and land borders with 15 countries, while it connects a key part of international transit corridors leading to the Caspian Sea, the Persian Gulf as well as Caucasus and Central Asian regions, with high security and at low economic costs.

Iran also intends to start electricity trade and transit by connecting its electricity network to “all countries with a common land border”, he added.

The minister proposed that Russia’s power grid is connected to that of Saudi Arabia and the UAE via Iran in order to help protect the environment and promote security at the regional level, and also further develop cooperation among the four countries which are all members of the BRICS group.

4194