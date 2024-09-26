France proposes truce during UNSC meeting on Lebanon

We have worked on a 21-day temporary ceasefire with the cooperation of our American partners in order to provide the possibility of negotiations, Barot said in the meeting, which was held at the request of Paris on Wednesday evening local time.

While calling on all actors to be decisive in reducing tension, the top French diplomat warned that " the situation in Lebanon may reach the point of no return" and said Israel's attacks have caused high casualties in Lebanon.

"We must do everything we can to reduce the tension between Israel and Hezbollah," he said

While opening the UNSC’s emergency meeting on Lebanon, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that the situation in Lebanon has become volatile.

Referring to the massive Zionist bombardment of Lebanon, he said that Monday was "the bloodiest day in Lebanon in a generation".

Guterres also said that the UN peacekeeping forces have remained in their positions despite the dangerous situation in Lebanon.

He stated that "the world cannot witness the transformation of Lebanon into another Gaza", adding that everyone should be concerned about the escalation of tensions in Lebanon and should work for diplomatic solution and a ceasefire.

