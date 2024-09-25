Iraqi resistance destroys one of Israel's strategic reserves

Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba's office in Tehran in a statement announced that the Islamic Resistance targeted the warehouse of one of the Zionist regime's strategic economic reserves in the port of Eilat also known as Umm al-Rashrash, in the occupied territories on Wednesday evening.

Informed sources from inside the occupied territories also reported that due to this accurate and successful drone strike, it is not possible to export this strategic mineral from Eilat until further notice.

Potash is Israel's most important mineral product, which the Zionist regime extracts from the Dead Sea and exports through the port of Eilat.

