Iran energy minister visits Russia’s leading power company

Iran energy minister visits Russia’s leading power company

Moscow, IRNA – Iran’s Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi has visited Russia’s leading power company Rosseti, and held talks with its managers.

The Iranian minister and his accompanying delegation toured the company on Wednesday. Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali was present as well.

Aliabadi and the Russian company’s officials discussed ways of promoting cooperation between the two countries in electricity industry.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian minister held talks with his Russian counterpart, with the two emphasizing the importance of the connection of energy grids of both countries.

Aliabadi is in Moscow to attend a meeting of the energy ministers of BRICS member states on Thursday, which is held on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum.   

