Iran slams West crackdown on anti-Israeli protests at OHCHR

Addressing the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council, Ali Bahreini pointed out that the US support for the Israeli regime amid its aggression in Gaza is a blatant violation of the Genocide Convention.

He also expressed deep concern over the arrest of over 3,000 pro-Palestinian protesters, including university professors, across more than 60 higher education institutions in the United States.

He described the crackdown as a "serious violation of freedom of expression and assembly".

The Iranian envoy further addressed the violent crackdown on peaceful student protests in Newcastle and Oxford by British police, deeming them a clear violation of human rights.

Bahreini also noted that in Germany, anti-Israeli protesters have faced violence by the police and legal actions.

He called upon the Human Rights Council and its mechanisms to take action to address these human rights violations by Western governments.

