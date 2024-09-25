Iran's minister of energy to attend BRICS energy ministers forum in Moscow

BRICS energy ministers will meet on the sidelines of the 7th Russian Energy Week (REW) on Thursday to discuss ways to strengthen the BRICS role in the global energy dialogue.

Ali-Abadi is scheduled to deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of this meeting, focusing on Iran’s national energy policy, the use of new technologies in the production of clean energy, and ways to develop technical-expert cooperation between the BRICS member countries.

He is also scheduled to hold separate meetings with the minister of energy of Russia and some senior officials of the energy ministries of the BRICS member countries.

In 2006, Brazil, Russia, India, and China created the "BRIC" group. South Africa joined in 2010, making it "BRICS".

The group was designed to bring together the world's most important developing countries, to challenge the political and economic power of the wealthier nations of North America and Western Europe.

Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were invited to become members effective January 1, 2024.

