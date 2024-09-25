Iran’s president: Israel has committed genocide in region

If everyone is united, Israel will not dare to continue its criminal actions, Pezeshkian told Al-Jazeera.

He described Israel’s actions in the region as genocide, saying that unfortunately, European countries and the US continue to defend these crimes.

Israel hopes to expand the scope of the war in West Asia to guarantee its survival, he noted.

He also pointed out that Israel has failed to achieve its goals and has not been able to destroy the Hamas movement, saying the regime has only destroyed the cities and prevented humanitarian aid.

He also urged Islamic countries to give an integrated response to Israel.

“We will determine the time for the response to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh”, the head of Hamas politburo, he said.

Netanyahu is trying to gain political vitality through the current crisis, Pezshkian added.

“We have never been after conflict with any side and have been committed to the nuclear agreement,” he stated.

“Our weapons and missiles are for self-defense, If we are threatened by an attack from Israel,” he added.

“We have no problem with talking to the US, but it did not fulfill its commitments,” Iran’s president said.

9376**4354