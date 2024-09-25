Spox: Iran supports collective cooperation in Persian Gulf

Kanaani made these remarks in response to a question from IRNA on Wednesday.

Regarding the possibility of a meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran and the eight Persian Gulf states on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79), he said that meeting with the senior officials of the Persian Gulf countries was on the agenda of the Iranian president and the foreign minister's trip to New York.

Some of these meetings have already taken place, and the others will be held according to the Iranian delegation’s plan, he added.

Iran welcomes and supports holding such a meeting to strengthen cooperation among Persian Gulf states, he emphasized.

