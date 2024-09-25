Sep 25, 2024, 10:29 AM
News ID: 85607024
T T
0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Spox: Iran supports collective cooperation in Persian Gulf

Sep 25, 2024, 10:29 AM
News ID: 85607024
Spox: Iran supports collective cooperation in Persian Gulf

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani described Iran as a serious supporter of strengthening collective dialogues and cooperation in the Persian Gulf region.

Kanaani made these remarks in response to a question from IRNA on Wednesday.

Regarding the possibility of a meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran and the eight Persian Gulf states on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79), he said that meeting with the senior officials of the Persian Gulf countries was on the agenda of the Iranian president and the foreign minister's trip to New York.

Some of these meetings have already taken place, and the others will be held according to the Iranian delegation’s plan, he added.

Iran welcomes and supports holding such a meeting to strengthen cooperation among Persian Gulf states, he emphasized.

9376**9417

0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .