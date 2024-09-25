What do we know about Hezbollah’s ballistic missile fired at Israel’s Tel Aviv?

Hezbollah fired a medium-range ballistic missile which was intercepted by David's Sling air defense system (designed to intercept medium-range missiles), not the Iron Dome.

The timing of this missile launch was especially significant. It was fired at 06:29, the same moment when the October 7th Operation started.

This attack caught the Israelis off guard because they had concluded that Tel Aviv was not involved at this stage.

Hezbollah has not yet issued any statement, and it is unclear what the exact target of this missile had been.

The Zionists are distributing a photo showing that a plane was flying not far from the point of interception of the missile.

