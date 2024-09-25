Iraqi resistance conducts missile strike on Israeli position

The group said in a statement on Wednesday that it had targeted a vital location in the occupied Palestinian territories with Al’Arqab cruise missiles.

It said the operation was carried out in solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine and Lebanon facing heavy assaults from the Zionist enemy.

The attacks were part of the Iraqi resistance’s ongoing efforts to fight the Israeli occupation and were in response to the crimes committed by the regime against Palestinians, including women, children, and the elderly.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which is an umbrella group of various resistance movements in the Arab country, has vowed to continue its operations on Israeli positions until the Gaza war comes to an end.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war in the Gaza Strip last October, some 41,431 Palestinians have been killed and 95,818 others injured, according to the latest report from the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

7129**4354