Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 25

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran’s non-oil trade with neighbors hits $32.6b in H1

Iran’s non-oil trade with its 15 neighboring countries in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 20, 2024) reached $32.6 billion, said the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Mohammad Rezvanifar put the volume of trade exchanges between Iran and the 15 neighboring states from March 20 to September 22, 2024 at 50 million tons, valued at $32.6 billion, showing a 5 and a 15 percent growth in weight and value, respectively, compared to the same period last year. In this period, Iran exported 39 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $15.6 billion, he added.

-- Iran sets construction target of 4,000 MW renewable plants

According to the Seventh Development Plan (2024-28), Iran should build 2,500 megawatts of renewable electricity power stations every year, said the head of the Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), adding that the Ministry of Energy has set a target of 4,000 MW for the first year though.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Second Renewable Energy Development Conference in Tehran on Tuesday, Mohsen Tarztalab also noted that the country is facing problems such as lack of fuel for power plants and electricity shortage, so renewable energy can play a big role in this area.

-- Six-month steel exports stand at $2.9b: IRICA

Iran’s exports of steel products reached $2.9 billion in the first half of the calendar year started in late March, according to figures released by the country’s customs office (IRICA).

Steel products exports from Iran dropped by 14% in value terms in the six months to September 21, the IRICA said.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran: U.S., Allies Responsible for Escalating Crisis

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned against the outbreak of a massive war across the region following the Zionist regime’s strikes on Lebanon, and he held the U.S. and the allies of the Zionists accountable for the consequences of crisis.

In a meeting with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, Araghchi condemned the Israeli regime’s fatal attacks on Lebanon.

-- Iran Volleyballers Claim World Military Title

Iran’s national volleyball team has defeated India 3-1 to win the 38th World Military Championships (WMC) held in Tehran. Iran won the championship by defeating India 3-1 (22-25, 25-18, 25-22, and 25-21).

Earlier in the tournament, Iran secured victories against Sri Lanka and India to reach the semifinals. In the semifinals, Iran beat the Azerbaijan Republic to advance to the final.

-- IOC Candidate Samaranch Urges European Lawmakers to Invest in Sport

IOC presidential candidate Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. has urged European lawmakers to regard investing in sport as a public health policy in his first keynote speech of a six-month Olympic leadership campaign.

“Let’s make this simple: Sport saves lives – and money,” the International Olympic Committee vice president from Spain told delegates at the EU-backed European Week of Sport on Tuesday.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- 11 Iranian films, series to compete in Romanian festival Simfest

The 21st International Film and Television Festival Simfest that will be held from September 30 to October 6 in Tirgu Mureș, Romania, will host 11 films and series from Iran.

The Iranian films and series will be screened in five different sections of the Romanian festival, Honaronline reported. In the Feature Films section, “Little White Fish” directed by Mohammad Ali Wahaj will be shown. “Ali vs. Ali” by Alireza Rofougaran will take part in the Documentaries section.

-- Tourism minister highlights progress in restoration of historical buildings

Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister has praised the “progress” made in the restoration and revitalization of historical buildings.

Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri made the remarks on Monday during his visit to the Revitalization and Utilization Fund for Historical Places where he said: “Current efforts are incomparable to the past and there have been some significant advancements.”

-- Over 2,500 Iranians among world’s top 2% most-cited researchers

Stanford University, using Scopus data provided by Elsevier, has listed 2,503 Iranian researchers among the top 2 percent of the most-cited scientists in the world, a significant growth compared to 1,870 researchers in 2023.

The selection is based on the top 100,000 scientists by c-score (with and without self-citations) or a percentile rank of 2 percent or above in the sub-field. This version (7) is based on the August 1, 2024, snapshot from Scopus, updated to the end of the citation year 2023.

