Iran FM meets top EU, Swiss, UK diplomats in New York

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Swiss counterpart Ingazio Cassis met and discussed bilateral ties on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

In this meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues.

According to IRNA, Abbas Araghchi met and exchange a wide range of regional and international issues with Josep Borrell on Tuesday local time.

Araghchi later posted a message on X social network detailing his meeting with the EU foreign policy chief: “Useful talks with EU High Representative Josep Borrell on a range of issues of mutual interest/concern, including nuclear talks, dangerous situation in the Middle East caused by Israeli aggression against Lebanon, Ukraine, and need to avoid double standard on human rights”,

In this meeting, the Iranian foreign minister said, he urged that “the EU should stop certain members from supporting Israeli regime and instead adopt unified European position to stop Israeli escalation in region.”

Also on Tuesday, Araghchi met with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on the sidelines of the 79th UNGA session in New York.

The two top diplomats discussed bilateral, regional and international issues, according to IRNA's report on Wednesday morning.

Araghchi also held talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on various international, regional and bilateral issues.

In the past couple of days since his arrival in New York, Araghchi has met with foreign counterparts and international officials, including foreign ministers of Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Bahrain, Kuwait and Cuba, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Secretary General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and the UN coordinator for Gaza affairs.

4399**2050