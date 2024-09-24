President Pezeshkian never had any discussion on reducing tension with Israeli regime: Iran FM

"I emphasize once again that there was no discussion about the necessity of easing tension with the Zionist regime," Araghchi said in an interview with IRIB's channel 3 on Tuesday.

Araghchi, who is currently in New York, said regarding the meetings held during his trip: "Both working days of the president in New York were very busy and a set of different agendas were in the program. Yesterday we had the President's speech at the summit and for the future, and today we have his main speech at the UN General Assembly."

He continued: Yesterday, President Pezeshkian had an interview with CNN and today he has an interview with Al Jazeera English. Group meetings with some American media executives and representatives of Abrahamic religions from Christians, Jews and Muslims present in America have also been planned.

Araghchi pointed out that right now, President Pezeshkian has another meeting with some Shia scholars in America. Along with these programs, bilateral meetings are being held and they met with the leaders of different countries.

"For example, yesterday, there were meetings with Mr. King Abdullah of Jordan, the presidents of Switzerland, Finland, and the president of the European Council, and of course other meetings that were also reflected in the news and media," the Iranian foreign minister added.

