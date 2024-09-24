Iran president condemns ‘shameful’ Israeli aggression in Lebanon

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with leaders of divine religions in New York, where he will address the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

Highlighting the United Nations’ motto of peace and justice, the Iranian president lamented the stark contrast between these ideals and the current situation in Lebanon, where at least 558 people, including 50 children, have been killed din Israeli strikes since Monday.

“In Lebanon, women, children, men, and the elderly are being bombed, while those responsible call themselves civilized. This is shameful,” he said.

The Iranian president emphasized the immense suffering of some nations in the world due to oppression and injustice, questioning why some individuals and entities ignore the rights of others and infringe upon them.

“We live in a world where they talk about freedom, humanity and human rights, yet they bomb people and destroy them,” Pezeshkian said.

He asserted that true coexistence is only possible through the implementation of rights and justice.

4353**2050