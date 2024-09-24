Iran president criticizes ‘senseless’ UN inaction against Israel's crimes

Pezeshkian wrote in a post on social media platform X on Tuesday, “In my meeting with the Secretary-General of the United Nations [Antonio Guterres], I said the UN inaction against the crimes of the occupying regime is senseless and incomprehensible.”

He also mentioned, “I expressed my deep concern about the escalating conflict in the entire Middle East and highlighted that the Zionists have killed 200 UN forces in Gaza.”

The President emphasized that the world's silence, especially Western countries, in response to the deaths of 41,000 innocent people in Gaza is incomprehensible.

He stressed, “The Islamic world will not allow Lebanon to be turned into another Gaza.”

