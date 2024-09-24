Sep 24, 2024, 6:44 PM
News ID: 85606542
T T
1 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Iran president criticizes ‘senseless’ UN inaction against Israel's crimes

Sep 24, 2024, 6:44 PM
News ID: 85606542
Iran president criticizes ‘senseless’ UN inaction against Israel's crimes

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has described the United Nations’ inaction against crimes committed by the Zionist regime as "senseless and incomprehensible".

Pezeshkian wrote in a post on social media platform X on Tuesday, “In my meeting with the Secretary-General of the United Nations [Antonio Guterres], I said the UN inaction against the crimes of the occupying regime is senseless and incomprehensible.”

He also mentioned, “I expressed my deep concern about the escalating conflict in the entire Middle East and highlighted that the Zionists have killed 200 UN forces in Gaza.”

The President emphasized that the world's silence, especially Western countries, in response to the deaths of 41,000 innocent people in Gaza is incomprehensible.

He stressed, “The Islamic world will not allow Lebanon to be turned into another Gaza.”

3266**2050

1 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .