Parliament approves amendment to Iran-Indonesia PTA plan

The approval was granted by the Parliament, aka Majlis, to remove some inconsistencies in the Iran-Indonesia PTA, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

The inconsistencies have already been pointed out by the Guardian Council – an important body in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Under the PTA, Iran lowers tariffs on imports of some products like textiles, processed food, and pharmaceuticals from Indonesia, while Jakarta gives easier and further access to its markets for Iranian products, media have reported from Jakarta a year ago.

The PTA is signed between the world countries in line with bringing about integration to the world economy.

