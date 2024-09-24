Nearly 60K illegal immigrants arrested on Iran-Afghanistan border since 2021

About 60,000 immigrants who intended to illegally enter the country’s soil since 2021 have been arrested by the police in the southeastern Iran, said the commander of the Iranian Army’s Southeastern Regional Headquarters Brigadier General Amir Gholamalian on Tuesday.

The necessary measures are being taken to block about 700 kilometers from the southeastern borders of the country, which is neighboring Afghanistan, using indigenous experts and capacities, he said.

He said that the Ansar Al-Furqan and Jaish al-Adl terror groups are present in the region.

However, the Iranian Army forces are fully monitoring the northeastern and southeastern regions of the country, he noted.

The forces have maintained the security of the region, he said, adding that the instigators never dare to carry out sabotage and terror acts.

Earlier on September 9, Iran’s envoy to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi said the Islamic Republic was resolved to complete the border wall with the neighboring countries of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Iran and the caretaker government of Afghanistan cooperate on countering terrorism, combating drug trafficking, and the issues of mutual interest, he added.

