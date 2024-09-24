Iran president says concerned about expansion of conflict across region

President Pezeshkian made these remarks during a meeting in New York, USA, on Monday, on the sidelines of the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Appreciating the UN chief’s sympathy over the tragic incident in Iran’s eastern coal mine that killed at least 38 people, the president said it occurred due to unfair sanctions against the Islamic Republic, which prevent the country from importing necessary equipment.

Although Iran was patiently preventing conflicts from expanding, the Israeli regime organized a terror attack in Tehran, killing the leader of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, on the day of the country’s presidential inauguration, Pezeshkian said.

After killing nearly 41,000 people in Gaza, the regime has now attacked Lebanon, causing many casualties there, Pezeshkian added, expressing his serious concern over these developments.

Elsewhere, Pezeshkian spoke about peace, stressing that the Islamic Republic has never pursued nuclear bombs but seeks peace and permanent security in the region, which will be established with the help of neighboring states.

During the past two centuries, Iran has not initiated any wars or conflicts, the president emphasized.

For his part, the UN chief expressed hope that the Islamic Republic would move towards further development and that the Middle East region would witness peace and security.

In his remarks, Guterres underlined that halting the Gaza War is a priority for the UN. He further called for preventing Lebanon from becoming another Gaza and emphasized the importance of fulfilling the rights of the Palestinians.

The UN chief expressed satisfaction over the improvement of relations between Iran and the member countries of the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council and appreciated Iranians’ hospitality towards Afghan people despite the failure in dispatching international aid to Iran.

At the end, he expressed his deep respect for Iran and its rich history and civilization.

Two days ago, President Pezeshkian left Tehran for New York City to participate in the 79th session of the UNGA, held from September 10-24.

