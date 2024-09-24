Iran continues to support Lebanese nation, government: Speaker 

In an open session in the Iranian parliament on Tuesday, Qalibaf condemned the Israeli regime for recent crimes committed against the Lebanese nation and sympathized with the people of the Arab country over the recent terrorist acts carried out by the Zionists.

The heinous regime has proved that it is the most brutal criminal in the world, he pointed out, adding that the Zionists shamelessly kill children and commit genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Qalibaf went on to say that the regime keeps conducting terror acts against the defenseless civilians.

“These criminals receive a standing ovation in the US Congress in front of the eyes of the world, mocking all human values.”

The Zionist regime is doomed to annihilation, he said, adding that people in the world will bring the perpetrators of the crimes to justice.

He called on the freedom-seekers in the world to put an end to the Israeli crimes in the enclave.

According to a Tuesday report by Al Jazeera, at least 492 people, including 35 children, have been killed in a day of unrelenting Israeli attacks on Lebanon. Some 1,645 were wounded.

Earlier last week, the Zionist regime carried out a terrorist attack that caused pagers to explode in several areas of Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of a number of people and injuries of over 2,000 others.

7129**9417