Iran deputy FM, EU’s Mora discuss sanctions, nuclear issues

“On UNGA margins, I had frank & constructive talks with @enriquemora_ on Iran-EU relations,” Takht-Ravanchi wrote on his X account early on Tuesday.

“We particularly focused on sanctions lifting/nuclear related issues,” he added.

He emphasized, “Iran is prepared to do its part in good faith & address issues of mutual interest and concern via respectful diplomacy.”

Takht-Ravanchi is in New York accompanying President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is attending the United Nations General Assembly meeting. President Pezeshkian is scheduled to deliver a speech at the meeting tonight.

