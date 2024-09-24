Sep 24, 2024, 10:43 AM
Iran deputy FM, EU’s Mora discuss sanctions, nuclear issues

Iran deputy FM, EU’s Mora discuss sanctions, nuclear issues

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi says he had talks with Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora on nuclear-related issues and the lifting of sanctions on Iran.

“On UNGA margins, I had frank & constructive talks with @enriquemora_ on Iran-EU relations,” Takht-Ravanchi wrote on his X account early on Tuesday.

“We particularly focused on sanctions lifting/nuclear related issues,” he added.

He emphasized, “Iran is prepared to do its part in good faith & address issues of mutual interest and concern via respectful diplomacy.”

Takht-Ravanchi is in New York accompanying President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is attending the United Nations General Assembly meeting. President Pezeshkian is scheduled to deliver a speech at the meeting tonight.

