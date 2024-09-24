Iran president, Jordan king discuss regional developments

During the meeting which was held on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79) in New York on Monday, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the region, especially the Zionist regime’s aggression against Lebanon and Gaza.

Pezeshkian landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday night, where he was welcomed by several Iranian diplomats including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi who already arrived in New York on Friday night.

Before his departure, he expressed hope that he would be the voice of the Iranian people at the UNGA meeting which he would address on Tuesday.

He has met a number of world leaders, officials of other countries, religious figures as well as media personnel and Iranian expatriates.

9376**4354