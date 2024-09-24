Pezeshkian terms Iran-Tajikistan ties based on deep historical affinities

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in New York on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79).

In the meeting, Pezeshkian named the issue of Afghanistan as a common issue between the two countries, highlighting the need for greater cooperation between Tehran and Dushanbe to help this country overcome its problems.

For his part in the meeting, Emomali Rahmon hailed Iran's position in unity and solidarity among Islamic countries, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran has achieved significant progress despite oppressive pressures and sanctions.

Tajikistan wants strengthening and deepening relations with Iran in all fields, he said, adding that his country is ready to continue taking joint practical measures to strengthen the relationships.

