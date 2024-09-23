Iranian President holds separate meetings in New York

President Pezeshkian, who is visiting New York to participate in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, met and held talks with Charles Michel on Monday.

The Iranian president is set to deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly session on Tuesday, expressing the views and stances of the Islamic Republic regarding different issues.

Earlier today, members of The Elders had a meeting with Pezeshkian at his residence in New York. The Elders is an international non-governmental organization comprised of public figures recognized as senior statesmen, peace activists, and human rights advocates.

In addition, the Iranian President held a separate meeting with senior American media executives in New York.

Executives and senior correspondents from various media outlets, including NBC, ABC News, CNN, The New Yorker, The Washington Post, The Associated Press, Reuters, and France-Press participated in the meeting.

They were raising various questions about Iran, regional and international issues and the Iranian president answered each question frankly and sincerely, addressing some of their anti-Iranian claims as well.

Pezeshkian arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday night and was welcomed by several Iranian diplomats, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who had arrived in New York on Friday night.

During his 3-day stay in New York, the Iranian president is scheduled to meet with a number of world leaders, officials of other countries, religious figures, media personnel, and Iranian expatriates.

3266**2050