Dublin blasts Zionist regime’s machination over diplomatic letter to Tehran

Harris, who is in New York to attend the UN General Assembly session, told reporters on Monday that the exchange of letters between the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is a part of the defined diplomatic protocols between heads of state.

Referring to the "horrific humanitarian situation" in Gaza, he said, "I think the Israeli embassy should be more concerned about the fact that 14,000 children have been killed in Gaza and at least 20,000 have disappeared."

Irish Prime Minister emphasized that his focus in New York is on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Middle East, rather than on the exchange of letters between the presidents of Ireland and Iran.

The embassy of the Zionist regime in Dublin had previously criticized President D Higgins's letter to Pezeshkian, calling it a wrong message to the Iranian people.

However, at a press conference in New York, the Irish president defended the correspondence, describing it as a "standard" gesture sent to new heads of state and emphasizing that it called for peace in the Middle East and the importance of diplomacy.

It is important to note that the Zionist regime recalled its ambassadors in protest against the decision of the three European countries – Ireland, Norway, and Spain – to recognize an independent Palestinian state last June.

