Iran says appeasement of yearlong crimes has emboldened Zionist regime

Nasser Kanaani condemned the massive Zionist air strikes on residential areas in southern Lebanon on Monday, arguing that these crimes are taking place amid the silence and even support of the US and some other Western allies of Tel Aviv.

The Iranian spokesman warned against “new adventurism” of the Zionist regime which he believed could further expand the war into the entire region.

The continuation of the Zionist crimes in Palestine and their expansion to Lebanon are a clear threat to the regional and international peace and security, he said, urging the need for an immediate intervention of the UN Security Council to stop broader regional conflagration.

9341**2050