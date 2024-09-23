Colombian president condemns media silence on Israeli genocide in Gaza

In a statement posted on X, Petro said, “Anyone who defends this genocide or remains silent in the face of it has destroyed their own human condition.”

“It seems as if Goebbels is directing global communications so that tens of thousands of journalists remain silent in the face of their murdered colleagues and 20,000 babies torn to pieces by bombs”, he further said in his post.

The Colombian president went on to say that Goebbels imposed the extreme right's communication school that is based on spreading lies and their repetition.

In another X post, Petro also condemned the Israeli military’s recent raid on the office of the Al Jazeera news network in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Since early 2024, the Colombian government has suspended weapons purchases from Israel, cut ties with Tel Aviv, and backed South Africa's lawsuit against Benjamin Netanyahu in the International Criminal Court.

