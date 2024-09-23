Sep 23, 2024, 2:41 PM
Police seize large haul of firearms in northeastern Iran

Tehran, IRNA – Some 21 Colt guns and one hunting gun were seized in an operation in Mashhad, the capital city of Khorasan Razavi province, the commander of the provincial police, Brigadier General Mohammadkazem Taghavi, has announced.

Taghavi made the remarks on Monday on the sidelines of an exhibition in Mashhad, adding that the Khorasan Razavi Province Anti-Narcotics Police discovered clues about the smuggling of narcotics from the western provinces of the country to Mashhad during an operation.

He also said that the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs.

The war on the drug trade has claimed the lives of many Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

