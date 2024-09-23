No aggressor capable of standing against Islamic Republic: Cmdr

The naval forces have full control over the Persian Gulf region, Brigadier General Heydar Honarian-Mojarrad, the commander of the IRGC Navy’s second naval zone, told reporters on the sidelines of an exhibition underway in southern Iran on Monday to showcase the Sacred Defense achievements.

Experiences gained during the Sacred Defense (eight year of Iran-Iraq war in 1980) have promoted the defense industry in the country, the commander said.

Capabilities of the Islamic Republic are being enhanced day by day, he added.

The Sacred Defense Week is celebrated annually in Iran. The event started on September 21 this year.

1483**9417