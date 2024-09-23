EU urges immediate ceasefire between Hezbollah, Israel

“The European Union is extremely concerned by the escalation in Lebanon, following Friday’s attacks in Beirut – where at least three children were also killed – and the increasing cross-border violence between Israel and Hezbollah,” Josep Borrell said in a statement on Sunday.

“Heavy attacks are reported also today, both in Israel and Lebanon. A ceasefire is urgent, across the Blue Line as in Gaza,” he added.

“Civilians on both sides are paying a high price. They will also be the ones suffering once again the most in a full-blown war that must be averted, including by renewed intense diplomatic mediation efforts. This will be high on our agenda at the UN General Assembly,” he noted.

“We also, once again, call for the full and symmetrical implementation of UN Security Council resolution 1701,” he stated.

In an Israeli attack on a building in Dahieh, located in southern Beirut, on September 20, nearly 45 people, including Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil, were killed and dozens of others were injured, according to a Sunday report from the emergency management center affiliated with the Lebanese health ministry.

Debris removal continues for the third day, the report said, adding that some of the bodies have not been identified, and therefore, DNA assessments have started.

Two days before the incident, the Israeli regime organized a terror attack in Lebanon by exploding pagers in the country, in which at least 37 Lebanese citizens were killed and over 4,000 others were wounded.

