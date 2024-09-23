Sep 23, 2024, 12:45 PM
Cuba condemns Israel’s shutdown of Al Jazeera office in Ramallah

Tehran, IRNA – Cuba’s foreign minister has condemned Israel’s shutdown of Al Jazeera’s office in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, saying that the closure has been carried out without any reasons.

In a statement posted on his social media account on X, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla wrote, “Those who commit genocide against the people of Palestine intend to hide the truth behind the committed crimes.”

Press freedom groups and human rights activists have also condemned the Israeli military’s forced closure of the news network’s office in the occupied Palestinian territories, calling it an attack on journalism.

Israeli authorities claim the closure, enforced by a court ruling, will last 45 days. During the raid, Israeli troops confiscated several pieces of equipment from the Al Jazeera office.

Two months ago, Al Jazeera’s office in Al-Quds was also shut down.

