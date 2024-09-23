Russian ambassador, Iran top rail official discuss bilateral cooperation

Managing Director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways Jabbar Ali Zakeri and Ambassador Alexey Dedov held their talks in Tehran, according to a press release by the Public Relations Department of Iran’s Railways on Monday.

Zakeri proposed that Iranian and Russian rail experts hold a joint meeting to address the existing problems in the way of bilateral cooperation, and also identify Russia’s investment opportunities in Iran.

The proposal was welcomed by the Russian diplomat. Dedov meanwhile proposed that Iran host an international summit by the countries taking part in the INSTC project, as the Islamic Republic has time and again stressed the need for collective cooperation in the major plan.

The INSTC is a multi-modal transportation route established by Iran, India and Russia on September 12, 2000.

Aimed at promoting transportation cooperation among the member states, the corridor connects the Indian Ocean and the Persian Gulf to the Caspian Sea via Iran and is then connected to the Russian city of St. Petersburg and northern Europe.

More countries have in the past years joined the major project, which includes the Republic of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Ukraine, Belarus, Oman, and Bulgaria.

