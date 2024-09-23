Death toll of coal mine blast in Iran climbs to 38: Official

Ghenaat told reporters on Monday that 14 miners had been trapped in bloc C of the mine in the wake of the incident late on Saturday.

In block B, 47 workers were trapped, 30 of whom lost their lives, and 17 were injured, with 10 now hospitalized, and the rest discharged, he said.

Mohammad-Ali Akhondi, the director general of the provincial crisis management department, said on Sunday that the accident was caused by a methane gas explosion in two blocks of the mine.

Several countries and leaders have extended their sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to the families of victims as well as the people and government of Iran.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered an investigation into the incident, according to the head of his administration’s Information Council.

Elyas Hazrati said on Sunday that ministers of industry and labor have headed for Tabas to hold the necessary meetings and order required measures in the aftermath of the incident.

Interior Minister Eskandar Mo’meni is pursuing the issue as well, Hazrati said, adding that he himself has also held a phone conversation with the provincial governor to get the latest information about the situation at the blast site.

7129**9417